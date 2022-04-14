Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Expands By 158.7%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

