Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declines By 53.9%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

About InPlay Oil (Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.