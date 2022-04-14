Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Rises By 1,350.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMQ stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.