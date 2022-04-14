Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Increases By 21,233.3%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 21,233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

