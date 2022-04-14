Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Drops By 52.6%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

