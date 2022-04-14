Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Drops By 52.7%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the March 15th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,352 shares of company stock worth $462,025. Company insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

MXC stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%.

About Mexco Energy (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.