Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Declines By 54.0%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

