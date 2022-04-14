Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Expands By 79,400.0%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 79,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,038,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:USMJ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

