Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Increases By 2,344.2%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, an increase of 2,344.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BXMX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
