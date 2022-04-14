Short Interest in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Declines By 53.7%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
