Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declines By 52.3%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE PML opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

