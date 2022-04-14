Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Expands By 185.7%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pontem by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 141,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pontem by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 728,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Pontem has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.