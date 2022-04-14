Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Expands By 197.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,671,900 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the March 15th total of 1,905,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.