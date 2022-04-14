Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Declines By 94.4%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UNLRY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.