Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Grows By 1,383.3%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 1,383.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.50 ($22.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.