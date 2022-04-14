Short Interest in Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Drops By 93.6%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Senex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 4.53 to 4.65 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

VPTOF stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Senex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

