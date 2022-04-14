Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 395.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

