Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Grows By 106.7%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.02) to GBX 2,160 ($28.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.19) to GBX 2,190 ($28.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,628.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

