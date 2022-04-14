Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Grows By 158.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 542,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THCP opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

