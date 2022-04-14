Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Drops By 96.2%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.41) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.22) to €15.50 ($16.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.48) to €19.50 ($21.20) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

UNCRY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

