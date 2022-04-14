Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Decreases By 53.9%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WTII opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Water Technologies International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Water Technologies International (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Water Technologies International (WTII)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.