Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Decreases By 52.6%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.
EOD stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
