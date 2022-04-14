Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Declines By 59.8%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

