Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Declines By 59.8%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XCRT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)
