Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 125.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About YASKAWA Electric (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.