Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 125.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

