Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 75.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.