Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Decreases By 75.0%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
