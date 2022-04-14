SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

