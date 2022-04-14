Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIEGY. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($163.04) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($233.70) to €207.00 ($225.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.57) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($153.26) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

