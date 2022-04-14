Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

