Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of SRRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

In other Sierra Oncology news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and have sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

