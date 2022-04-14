SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.39. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.76.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.