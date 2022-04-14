SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.39. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.