SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Max Vermoken Acquires 191 Shares

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Max Vermoken purchased 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.14).

LON SRC opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Thursday. SigmaRoc plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £504.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.31.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.