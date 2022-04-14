Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

