Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Sika has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33.

Get Sika alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXYAY. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.