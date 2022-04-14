Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 2,562.0% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLN opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.