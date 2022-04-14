Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,271 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

