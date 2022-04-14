SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

