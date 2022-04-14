Simon Walther Sells 4,447 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($26,077.01).
LON:CHRT opened at GBX 472.50 ($6.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £194.50 million and a P/E ratio of 41.81. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 682 ($8.89). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
