Simon Walther Sells 4,447 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($26,077.01).

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 472.50 ($6.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £194.50 million and a P/E ratio of 41.81. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 682 ($8.89). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 487.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Cohort alerts:

About Cohort (Get Rating)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.