Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SSD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

