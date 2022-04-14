Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

SIX opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

