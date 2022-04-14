Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €160.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($198.91) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.53 ($176.66).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €121.70 ($132.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($185.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €144.52.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

