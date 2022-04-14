Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €162.53 ($176.66).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX2 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($129.35) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($203.26) price objective on Sixt in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €121.70 ($132.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($112.72) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($185.11). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.