Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SKLZ opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,570 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

