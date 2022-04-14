Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after buying an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.