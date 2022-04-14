SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will report sales of $135.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $137.47 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $566.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $586.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $610.09 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $661.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

