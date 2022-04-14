SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after buying an additional 635,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.