SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $455.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $455.10 million. SMART Global reported sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

SGH stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.