Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.93) to GBX 1,442 ($18.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 279,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,344,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

