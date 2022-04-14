Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).
SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.27. The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47.
In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).
About Smiths Group (Get Rating)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
