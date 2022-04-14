Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.50) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.76). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,477.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.27. The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.