Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Snap-on by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

