Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $210.64 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

